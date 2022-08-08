WLOX Careers
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as...
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools.

North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Martin Bluff Elementary in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District all received the SoR designation.

This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade.

“This special designation affirms these schools’ dedication to effectively utilize science of reading instruction to improve young students’ literacy skills,” said Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education. “Mississippi is a national leader in literacy because our educators are committed to continued professional growth and the provision of high-quality, daily literacy instruction for all students in our state.”

The other two schools that received recognition were Oak Grove Primary School in the Lamar County School District and Senatobia Elementary in the Senatobia Municipal School District.

MDE’s Literacy Leadership Team will travel to each campus of the 2022-23 designated schools beginning Aug. 15, to celebrate this accomplishment. The schedule is listed below.

August 15 at 8:30 a.m. - Oak Grove Primary School, Lamar County School District
August 15 at noon - North Bay Elementary School, Bay Waveland School District
August 15 at 1:15 p.m. - Waveland Elementary School, Bay Waveland School District
August 16 at 9 a.m. - Beach Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District
August 16 at 11 a.m. - Jackson Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District
August 16 at 1 p.m. - Martin Bluff Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District
August 23 at 9 a.m. - Senatobia Elementary School, Senatobia Municipal School District

All Mississippi K-5 schools are invited to apply annually for the science of reading recognition. Applications are open in spring from February to April. Seven other elementary schools received the designation in the first cohort of Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) in 2021-22. Schools must reapply to retain the designation.

