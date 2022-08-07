WLOX Careers
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for U.S. 49 set for Monday

After five years, Mississippi Department of Transportation is wrapping up a project on U.S. 49 in Rankin County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - State and local leaders will be part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony on U.S. 49 Monday.

The Rankin County project first kicked off in 2017. It ends up being finished two years behind schedule.

MDOT officials said that the plan was to do the work without closing the entire highway.

By and large, U.S. 49 stayed open throughout the whole project.

U.S. 49 received expanded medians, more lanes and traffic lights.

The changes affected the route from Florence to Richland.

