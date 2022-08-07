WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Police shoot, arrest 4 gunmen who opened fire at party

Plainclothes detectives were parked in an unmarked car near the party when they saw a group of men approach and pull out guns. (WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Plainclothes New York detectives got into a gunfight outside a party in the Queens borough. Four suspects, including two teens, were wounded in the exchange.

Shots rang out late Friday night in a quiet Queens community, where New York City Police Department officers were trying to prevent gun violence. Police say members of the Violent Crime Squad learned a party had the potential to grow violent because of local street crews.

Witnesses say the party was mostly for teenagers and may have been held as a sendoff for someone heading to college.

Plainclothes detectives were parked in an unmarked car near the party around 11:30 p.m. when they saw a group of men approach the intersection and pull out guns.

“There was about 75 to 100 people at this party, and now, you have a group of males firing into this group, into this group of people who were partying,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey.

Police say that detectives, realizing danger was imminent, exchanged gunfire with the suspects, injuring and then arresting four of them. The suspects’ ages were 16, 17, 18 and 24. At least two have a criminal history.

Police recovered three guns and say the shooting illustrates “how gun violence continues to beleaguer our communities.”

“Again, I implore members of our community that it’s so important to work together with your police, so we can put it an end to this gun violence,” Maddrey said.

He encouraged the public to call for help when situations look ripe for violence.

None of the NYPD officers involved in the incident were injured. They will be given administrative duties while the officer-involved shooting is investigated.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen...
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
Family members of Anna Logan comfort each other Friday in Moss Point.
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life
Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects

Latest News

Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; suspect arrested
Plainclothes detectives were parked in an unmarked car near the party when they saw a group of...
4 suspects arrested after exchanging gunfire with police outside party
Hula dancers performed at the Guam Liberation celebration in Gulfport.
Guamanians celebrate Liberation Day on the coast
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge...
17 missing, 121 hurt, 1 dead in fire at Cuban oil facility