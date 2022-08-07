Pascagoula church holds Back-to-School Bash, provides children with school supplies

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Gethsemane Institutional Church of God in Christ held its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday.

Church members came out to hand school supplies to students in the community to prepare them for the school year. Along with supplies, the bash had food and drinks.

Organizers say this is a way to help ease the stress of back-to-school shopping.

“We’ve been in a pandemic, and a lot of parents are not able to give their children a lot of things that they need,” said Church Anniversary Committee President Jasmine McCorvey. “So we want to make sure they don’t have that burden of trying to get everything. We want to supply free school items for those children.”

“Because they need this,” said Church Education Board President Dr. Mary Amerson. “They do not need to go to school without the supply, because their teachers are looking forward to teaching them, and they are looking forward to learning what they have to learn.”

The church’s next community event is a Thanksgiving drive later in November.

