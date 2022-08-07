WLOX Careers
New Life Disaster Relief looks to lend a helping hand to Kentucky flooding victims

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victims of devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are in need of help. One local group is putting out a call for volunteers.

New Life Disaster Relief came together in Biloxi as a grassroots effort after Hurricane Katrina. The group has been responding to disasters across the nation for around 17 years. Now, their eyes are on Eastern Kentucky.

The team’s ministry partner Avalon Missionary has already stepped foot in the area. New Life Disaster is working to get there, but some obstacles stand in the way. This includes finding a place to stay.

“And then, our fundraising has faces a few challenges,” said New Life Disaster Relief Director Ken Wetzel. “As you know, everyone’s going through the same hardship together of rising costs, rising fuel costs, and then this is a hard time to really try to assemble volunteers because it’s back to school.”

Wetzel says the group’s goal is to deploy to the area in about two weeks. They’re working to enlist more volunteers now.

If you would like to volunteer, you would be expected to remove things such as furniture, flooring, drywall and more from homes. Those looking to make a monetary donation can do so by calling (228) 596-0390 or by visiting the group’s website at newlifedisasterrelief.org.

