Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds.

The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building.

So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to bring outdoor enthusiasts together under one roof.

The event is sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Foundation.

The event features a petting zoo with live animals such as a kangaroo and a bull fenced in for everyone passing by to pet and see.

Tractors, power equipment, and boats were also on display for people to check out and buy.

Dozens of vendors were there selling everything from deer horns and crafted knives to food, including homemade cake.

Organizers say this event highlights the incredible hunting, fishing, agricultural and outdoor spirit of the Magnolia state.

“A lot of knowledge here with this atmosphere and the outdoors and everything,” said Joe Smith, who attended the event. “A lot of good friendships and a lot of knowledge.”

“I have products to keep new stuff looking new,” Ted Patterson said. “The latest and greatest is the ceramic lines. Then I got stuff that brings back old boats that keeps them looking new. I have over 10,000 motor home owners that use the wipeout brand products.”

Now the fun doesn’t stop today. Sunday is kid’s day, and children 12 and under will receive free admission.

