Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency response teams across the state are undergoing simulated disaster drills on Saturday.

Amateur Radio Emergency Services in Harrison County allowed WLOX to take a behind-the-scenes look at how the process works. “HAM” radio operators working with the Emergency Operations Center participated in the tests along with other amateur radio groups across the state. The disaster drills simulated by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency include cell service crashing, gas stations catching fire, cyber attacks and more.

It’s something they do around this time of year.

“After Katrina specifically, all the power systems, the phone systems, even cellphone systems after a few days quit working,” said Bobby Allen, Harrison County ARES Group PIO. “So, they really depended on amateur radio operators immediately after the storm to get word out about what was happening and what kind of help was needed.”

According to Allen, testing is going well. So far, it’s helped identify and correct one digital station issue.

