Guamanians celebrate Liberation Day on the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -People from all over the country stopped by Harrison County to celebrate Guam’s liberation.

The celebration was organized by Guamanians who live in Mississippi. Other Guamanians traveled from different states to join the party.

In 1944 on July 21st the island was liberated by United States armed forces. from the Japanese during World War II. Vincent Mantanona and his family drove down from Texas to attend the community event.

“We are a melting pot of the pacific and like I said, we are very thankful for the soldiers who liberated us back in 1944,” Mantanona said.

The liberation means more than just a time to celebrate for Guamanians it’s also a time to remember those who endured tough times.

Pete Flores it’s an honor to keep up the tradition of celebrating Liberation Day because it’s a way for him to remember his father.

“My dad was a survivor of the island of Guam back in 1944, him and his family were in concentration camps, when he was nine years old. One of the jobs because he refused to learn Japanese language, he had to clean the weeds in the concentration camps,” Flores said.

The celebration also had traditional food and performances by the 671 Bonitas.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.