WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Guamanians celebrate Liberation Day on the coast

Hula dancers performed at the Guam Liberation celebration in Gulfport.
Hula dancers performed at the Guam Liberation celebration in Gulfport.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -People from all over the country stopped by Harrison County to celebrate Guam’s liberation.

The celebration was organized by Guamanians who live in Mississippi. Other Guamanians traveled from different states to join the party.

In 1944 on July 21st  the island was liberated by United States armed forces. from the Japanese during World War II. Vincent Mantanona and his family drove down from Texas to attend the community event.

“We are a melting pot of the pacific and like I said, we are very thankful for the soldiers who liberated us back in 1944,” Mantanona said.

The liberation means more than just a time to celebrate for Guamanians it’s also a time to remember those who endured tough times.

Pete Flores it’s an honor to keep up the tradition of celebrating Liberation Day because it’s a way for him to remember his father.

“My dad was a survivor of the island of Guam back in 1944, him and his family were in concentration camps, when he was nine years old. One of the jobs because he refused to learn Japanese language, he had to clean the weeds in the concentration camps,” Flores said.

The celebration also had traditional food and performances by the 671 Bonitas.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen...
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Family members of Anna Logan comfort each other Friday in Moss Point.
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life
Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning...
“What could have happened?” | Law enforcement, parents react to Harrison Central gun scare

Latest News

A crew from IMMS marked off the area around a sea turtle nest on the beach in Pass Christian....
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
Food vendors attended Moss Point "First Friday" event.
Moss Point community gathers at Riverfront Park for the last ‘First Friday’ event of the season
In today's In Their Shoes, we sail along with a team who will be competing in this weekend's...
In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition
Picayune Police said on their Facebook Thursday that patrol vehicles are “obviously critical to...
Picayune donates patrol car to Kentucky police after flooding