Food, music, and family all offered at Moss Point’s Grillin’ the River City

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A barbecue cookoff kicked off the second day of Moss Point’s Grillin’ the River City event. Those participating and spectators alike understood the importance of the event.

“I think competition is good. It brings out the best in all of us,” one grill master said.

“They get to show off their skills,” another competitor said. “Even if they aren’t a solidified restaurant to show, they still have a place in this community as far as cooking goes.”

Those manning the grills and smokers camped out Friday night to be ready for the crowds Saturday. For just $15, participants could buy a wristband and get a taste of everything.

But the event wasn’t just about grilling, but also music and connecting with the community.

“Gathering people together, getting friends, getting family,” one person said.

“Who can’t find a common thing in food?”

“We have abut five families that got together to form a team and compete,” said one participant. “We don’t get a lot of time together because of our busy lives.”

Whether it’s a family that found their way back to each other after 47 years or one that competes, a good time was easy to find.

“It feels good to share my product and let everyone know there are good times in the River City of Moss Point.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.