WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

First Taste of Unity event brings diverse group to the table

The first Taste of Unity event brought together a diverse group of people to enjoy food,...
The first Taste of Unity event brought together a diverse group of people to enjoy food, fellowship and music at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Biloxi.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s amazing what can be accomplished with a little food, a lot of fellowship and inspired motivation.

“Listen, you hear what I hear,” said Taste of Unity organizer DeBo’rah Drayton-Ward. “They’re laughing. They’re talking...and, we’re not strangers. We’re just friends that haven’t met yet.”

She said events like Taste of Unity is a first step to a better society.

“I know there’s a lot of disunity,” Drayton-Ward said. “There’s a lot of division. Here on the Gulf Coast is a lot of diversity. And, I wanted to know what can I do. I can’t change the world. However, I want to do something.”

And she did. The inaugural event is through Healing Table Unites, an organization only eight-weeks old.

“I find that, No. 1, people like to eat,” Drayton-Ward said. “And, it’s wonderful when we can enjoy one another, and, at the same time, become engaged with one another. And that’s how we become educated of the different cultures and background.”

There was plenty of food to fuel the conversation.

“I have to admit, food unifies people,” said D’Iberville resident Hardy Jones. “But, also just coming in here with the right heart and the right attitude. Everybody here is so gregarious and excited and it’s really nice. I would like to see this continue.”

Live performances at the Salvation Army Kroc Center provided musical background and arts and crafts displays represented diverse cultural expression that attracted all ages.

It’s a formula that is working.

“It’s very important to save lives and to help build communities like this,” said Biloxi resident Tonya English. “Build communities to help reach out that are in need, that those who need it. I need it. I know that I need it.”

Drayton-Ward said she plans for this to be annual event.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects
Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning...
“What could have happened?” | Law enforcement, parents react to Harrison Central gun scare

Latest News

Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to...
Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, 'Squall in the Gulf'
Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to...
Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, ‘Squall in the Gulf’
A barbecue cookoff kicked off the second day of Moss Point’s Grillin’ the River City event.
Food, music, and family all offered at Moss Point’s Grillin’ the River City
Along with supplies, the bash had food and drinks.
Pascagoula church holds Back-to-School Bash, provides children with school supplies