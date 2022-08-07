WLOX Careers
Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, ‘Squall in the Gulf’

Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to friends and fans at a Saturday release party.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to friends and fans at a Saturday release party.

The celebration at the Biloxi Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum included a ribbon-cutting by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and, of course, personal signings.

Wheeler sets her book in 1929 along the Gulf Coast and in Chicago. This time, the children of some of the main characters in her first book take center stage. She says the set up made her second venture a little easier.

“Because I already had the main characters, and I decided to try to look at what historically was going on in the 1920s. And, once I figured that out, the characters kind of just told me where to go with it from there,” Wheeler said.

Her first novel in the series, “Cradle in the Oak,” is set in 1906. Wheeler says to expect a third book which will take place in the 1950s.

Wheeler’s editor and publisher is Joe Lee of Dogwood Press. For a full list of local stores selling Wheeler’s books, and details on her upcoming book signings, visit cwheelerauthor.com

