Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky

WLOX is raising funds for those affected by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in our...
WLOX is raising funds for those affected by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in our Appalachia Rises campaign.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is asking for your help in raising funds for our Appalachia Rises campaign dedicated to helping those affected by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Click here to donate to local relief efforts as they assist those affected by the disaster.

At least 37 people have lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours in the Appalachian mountain region, creating flash floods that washed away countless homes and businesses. Flooding also affected areas in both Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service, radar-based rainfall estimates suggest that 14 to 16 inches of rain fell from July-29, totals that are “historically unheard of.”

More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm. According to a tweet by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, power outages are down to 300 as of Sunday. Kentucky State Police reports that two people are still missing.

