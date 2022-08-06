WLOX Careers
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause.

The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.

According to riders, it’s the least they can do.

“This group behind me, we’re all from Grenada, Mississippi,” said Deputy Sheriff Randy Sweet. “Most of us are involved in law enforcement and/or retired military also, and we’ve participated in this 7 or 8 years. We rode down from Grenada yesterday to Ridgeland -- that’s where the ride started from. It’s a very good project. The governor’s raised a lot of money for this project, and it’s a very good thing for the Mississippi Wounded Warriors.”

Riders will stay the night in Gulfport before heading back home Sunday.

