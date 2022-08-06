WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the vehicle they were in.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A toddler is dead after a tragic crash in Houston Friday.

It happened after a cement truck careened off an overpass and landed on a car.

Police say four people were in the car when the truck landed on it, two adults and 22-month-old twins.

The cement truck driver was a 36-year-old woman who police say did not show any signs of intoxication.

A preliminary investigation shows that she attempted to slow the vehicle down before it went over the overpass.

Authorities believe slick roadways may have caused the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen...
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Family members of Anna Logan comfort each other Friday in Moss Point.
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Schumer: Dems move toward votes on economic bill, with drug price curbs largely intact
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
Mall of America increases security after shooting, lockdown
In the Waveland mayoral race, five republican candidates will face off in the primary, while...
Eight candidates vying to become Waveland’s next mayor
Hit or miss showers and storms this weekend.
Taylor's Saturday Morning First Alert Forecast