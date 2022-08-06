WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Senators pass resolution to designate August National Catfish Month

By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senators join other national lawmakers to designate August as National Catfish Month.

They passed a resolution to recognize the importance of U.S. catfish to the economy and had nothing but praise for catfish farmers and workers for their contributions to the industry.

Senator Roger Wicker says Mississippi is the number one catfish-producing state in the nation, and he applauds the domestic industry that contributes billions of dollars to the economy.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says Mississippi farmers provide safe and affordable farm-raised catfish to consumers across the country.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen...
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Beloved statue stolen from Downtown Ocean Springs toy store
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

Latest News

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the...
Court documents reveal new details in Northwood Hills homicide case
10 candidates received certificate of completing from Mississippi's Coding Academy.
Ten candidates graduate from Mississippi’s Coding Academy
Bill Snyder updates us on the migratory patterns of a young bald eagle that began his journey...
GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles
Mississippi’s Coding Academy certified 10 future coders for the software workforce. The 11...
Ten candidates graduate from Mississippi’s Coding Academy