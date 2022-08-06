WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest...
Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police.

A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Henderson said the man and the children did not live in the neighborhood where they were found, but that they had lived nearby.

Henderson said police had been searching for a man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made “concerning statements” about their well-being.

The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

“This weekend, we’re releasing very little information,” and more details are expected to be provided Monday, Henderson said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen...
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Family members of Anna Logan comfort each other Friday in Moss Point.
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life
Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning...
“What could have happened?” | Law enforcement, parents react to Harrison Central gun scare
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge...
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody