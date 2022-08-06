Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the recovery of the Miner’s Toy Store statue, Ocean Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in locating two people believed to have stolen the statue from downtown Ocean Springs.

The statue was found damaged at two recycling shops on the coast. David Malin and Katja Malin are accused of cutting up the statue and have been charged with Grand Larceny. The pair was last seen driving a white, unmarked box car.

Katja Malin and David Malin (Mississippi Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on the case or know the whereabouts of the Malins, contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or Ocean Springs PD at (228) 875-2211.

