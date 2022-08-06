WLOX Careers
Moss Point community gathers at Riverfront Park for the last ‘First Friday’ event of the season

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Main Street of Moss Point hosted its last “First Friday” event of the season at Riverfront Park.

Food truck, live music, and vendors set the scene for a fun filled Friday. The owner of Sugar Beans Café Lakelia Jones usually attends the event with her husband. They serve food in their mobile food truck.

“Anytime Moss Point has an event, I try my best to be here. First Friday is a good crowd, we get together, eat food, listen to the bands, and I mean look at the views off the water. It’s a great time,” Jones said.

Executive Director of Main Street Sue Wright said this is the last “First Friday” event of the season. The organization also introduced their latest community project “Grillin the River City “.

“This event ‘Grillin’ the River City’ is the brainchild of Mayor Billy Knight, so the Main Street program is supporting him in this effort, and we have a lot of great cooks in Moss Point and surrounding areas, so it’s a way to showcase all that good eating you can do in Moss point,” Wright said.

Cooks that are participating in the event are camping out prepping for tomorrow.

“These grillers are particular about their food, and they smoke it and cook it real slow all over night, so they’ll be here onsite through the night and then tomorrow, they’ll be serving their barbecue and you can buy a wrist band for only 15 dollars and taste all of the barbecue that will be cooked tomorrow,” Wright said.

Grillin’ the River City starts tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

