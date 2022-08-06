WLOX Careers
Hit or miss showers and storms this weekend

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The summer pattern continues this weekend! Hit or miss showers and storms are expected today, and some of these storms could produce heavy rain. Others of us will stay dry. It’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A few coastal showers are possible on Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Pop-up showers and storms are possible again on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll have a chance for hit or miss showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will stay in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, a tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa this week. Once it gets over the Atlantic Ocean, it has a chance of developing into a depression or storm. It’s too early to know details about its possible track. Currently, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast.

Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast