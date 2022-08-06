WLOX Careers
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell

Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana.

Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash, but so far have not released any further information on what happened. As soon as those details are released, we will update this story.

