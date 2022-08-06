WLOX Careers
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi

By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi.

Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime.

Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis pleaded guilty. He was sentenced Monday to 40 years with 18 to serve.

Mikel Peter Carlson of Stonewall was sentenced on two separate counts of Possession of Child Exploitation material. He will serve 15 years without the possibility of parole.

Caleb Schooley of Memphis pleaded guilty to enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit purposes. He will serve 15 years.

Lastly, Christopher Adam Deen of Covington County pleaded guilty to two counts of Child Exploitation. He will serve 20 years in prison.

