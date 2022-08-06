Eight candidates vying to become Waveland’s next mayor

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight candidates have qualified to run for mayor in Waveland. Five republican candidates will face off in the primary, while three other candidates are running unopposed in their party’s race.

Chris Bennett (R)

Jeremy Burke (R)

Charles Piazza (R)

Paul “PT” Taylor (R)

Jay Trapani (R)

Nikki Tingstrom (D)

Micah Tinkler (I)

Brice Phillips (L)

Waveland’s primary election is October 4. If necessary, a runoff would be held October 25.

The winner of the republican primary race will then face the democrat, independent and libertarian candidates in the general election December 6.

All voting will take place at the Waveland Fire Department on Coleman Avenue.

One name noticeably absent from the list of candidates is current Mayor Mike Smith, who announced last month that he would not seek a third term.

Smith had hoped to run again, but health problems forced him to change those plans. The mayor is having trouble with his only working kidney and told WLOX News in June that he would need another kidney transplant in the next few months.

