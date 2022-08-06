WLOX Careers
Court documents reveal new details in Northwood Hills homicide case

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details from a murder on Wednesday are coming to light following the suspect’s first appearance in court on Friday.

One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder

At around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Gulfport PD responded to Northwood Hills at 15235 St. Charles Street in regards to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found victim Darrel Parker lying in the kitchen of the residence and suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, was found standing near the body, with officers noting that his clothing was covered in blood. A deep laceration could also be observed in the palm of his right hand. Two broken knives could be found on the ground beside Parker’s body. Moore was detained, and first aid was distributed to Parker.

Parker was transported to Singing River of Gulfport, where he would be pronounced deceased at 3:35 p.m. that afternoon.

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the...
Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of his $2,000,000 bond.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)

Through further investigation, detectives learned that a witness observed Moore behind Parker with his arms around Parker’s neck. The witness stated Moore asked him for a knife before the witness fled the residence and contacted the Gulfport Police Department Communications Division for assistance.

A second witness also came forth, stating that they saw Moore stabbing Parker with a knife multiple times while in a headlock.

Moore was transported to the Gulfport Police Department for further investigation but requested to speak with an attorney before providing a statement. He is charged with one count of first degree murder and is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of his $2,000,000 bond.

