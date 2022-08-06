WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.

They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen...
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Beloved statue stolen from Downtown Ocean Springs toy store
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

Latest News

Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
Food vendors attended Moss Point "First Friday" event.
Moss Point community gathers at Riverfront Park for the last ‘First Friday’ event of the season
A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning...
“What could have happened?” | Law enforcement, parents react to Harrison Central gun scare
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies