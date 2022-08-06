WLOX Careers
3 escaped inmates from Mississippi, 1 accomplice captured in Baton Rouge

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape(Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning were captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say one accomplice was also arrested.

Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wigington are the escapees who were taken back into custody, according to authorities. A fourth escapee named Landon Braudway has yet to be found.

The escapees were detained off of Highland and Lee Drive.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says early Friday morning, the four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

