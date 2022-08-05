Work now underway to improve Hiller Park boat launch

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The concrete boat launch at Biloxi’s Hiller Park will be closed for the next 90-days as contractors begin a major improvement project.

This week, contractors with JE Talley started removing the old concrete ramp and retaining wall to make room for the new 40x70-foot concrete boat launch. In addition to installing a new ramp and retaining wall, two finger piers will be added on both sides of the launch.

Crews will also add a 25-foot pier on the south side, and a 58-foot pier on the north side that will run parallel to the shoreline for boat parking while waiting to load or unload.

Finally, the parking area will get a fresh layer of asphalt.

“The boat launch is located in the city’s largest park and is used often,” said Parks & Recreation Director Sherry Bell. “These upgrades will allow better and more access to Biloxi Bay and it will help decrease some of the wait time for boaters entering and exiting the water because of the new finger piers.”

The $400,000 project is being funded by a Tidelands grant, and is expected to reopen in early fall. While work is underway, boaters are encouraged to use the boat launch at the Popp’s Ferry Causeway.

Take a closer look at the improvements proposal layout here: https://biloxi.ms.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Hiller-Park-boat-launch-proposal.pdf

