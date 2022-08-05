WLOX Careers
In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female crew ahead of competition

In today's In Their Shoes, we sail along with a team who will be competing in this weekend's all-female regatta, learning the ropes and lots of new vocabulary.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The 85th annual Knost All Ladies Championship Regatta is taking place this weekend at the Pass Christian Yacht Club!

If you don’t know what a ‘regatta’ is, you’re not alone. A regatta is a series of sailboat races. This is just one- of many- terms that leave us non-sailors high and dry.

On today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ Jaimee Dorris sails along with an all-female crew as they prepare for this weekend’s championship. We get a chance to learn the ropes... and the vocabulary!

Edie Sullivan has been sailing virtually her whole life, the last 49 years, and she says sailing is all about teamwork. Sullivan and her crew are excited and busy preparing for the regatta this weekend.

What better place to hold the 85th Knost Regatta than the Pass Christian Yacht Club, which is known as the “Birthplace of Yachting in the South.” The Knost Regatta is the first and one of few remaining all-female regattas in the American Southeast.

