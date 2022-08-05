WLOX Careers
Ten candidates graduate from Mississippi’s Coding Academy

Their next step is working for companies in the software workforce.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Computers are used for everything, and it’s the software that makes them work. Several skilled coders graduated from the Mississippi Coding Academy on Friday, and after 11 months of training, they’ll all be heading into the job market.

“I’m more proud of this moment than my actual bachelor’s degree when I graduated from South Alabama,” said Nhut Luong.

Mississippi’s Coding Academy certified 10 future coders for the software workforce. The 11 month program is preparing candidates to develop software for a potential client.

“They’ll be able to take care of their families in a way they never thought of,” said chairman Mike Forster. “And we’ve seen plenty examples of that.”

The program gives candidates the chance to jump into a bigger world.

“Before then, I was working in a kitchen at Chick-fil-a. But, from there I was able to find a good job in Ridgeland here working on the coast,” said Patrick Mame. “It’s something I feel excited to do.”

That includes candidates such as Patrick, who has been through the program before.

“A lot of people who went this program have absolutely zero experience what so ever. Then come out a full fledge coder landing jobs with ceasefire and NBC Universal. It’s not required, but it helps.”

It’s a reward that impacts instructors.

“When they first walk in it’s like magic,” said Andrew Stamps. “But after awhile they get how the bits and bites behind everything works and they realize it’s just a machine. And when that clicks, it’s awesome.”

Of course, it’s just as big of a reward for the students.

“I put a lot of effort into this moment right here. It’s something I always wanted to do but never had the opportunity,” said Luong. “So I’m really proud for achieving this.”

