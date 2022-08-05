WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after several reports of injuries

Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a...
Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or take it to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards.

DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw’s rear safety guard breaking nearly 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.

The recall involves models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC said only saws without a green dot on the nameplate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in the recall.

There have been nine reports of laceration injuries so far.

Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or take it to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Beloved statue stolen from Downtown Ocean Springs toy store
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Octavius Montego Black at his initial court appearance in 2018.
Moss Point woman’s murderer sentenced to life behind bars

Latest News

In today's In Their Shoes, we sail along with a team who will be competing in this weekend's...
In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
In today's In Their Shoes, we sail along with a crew who will be competing in this weekend's...
In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female crew ahead of competition
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
5 killed in fiery crash in California
Burned-out husks of cars are left after a deadly crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday.
GRAPHIC: Aftermath of fiery, deadly crash in California