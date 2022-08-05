WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Officers immediately began to render aid, witnesses say. (Source: WUSA/DC FIRE EMS PHOTOS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The two other people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition, the police department said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Authorities did not reveal how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike.

Officers with the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike Thursday night and ran over to render first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and had transported all of the victims to the hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Beloved statue stolen from Downtown Ocean Springs toy store
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Octavius Montego Black at his initial court appearance in 2018.
Moss Point woman’s murderer sentenced to life behind bars

Latest News

In today's In Their Shoes, we sail along with a team who will be competing in this weekend's...
In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
In today's In Their Shoes, we sail along with a crew who will be competing in this weekend's...
In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female crew ahead of competition
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
5 killed in fiery crash in California
Burned-out husks of cars are left after a deadly crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday.
GRAPHIC: Aftermath of fiery, deadly crash in California