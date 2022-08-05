Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon tucked into his waistband. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.

Interviews are still taking place. Sheriff Peterson believes the teen may have been found outside of building five, but he isn’t certain that it was building five. He also doesn’t yet know whether the teen was ever inside a building with the loaded gun. According to Peterson, the student states that he brought the handgun for his own protection from another student.

The student has since been charged as an adult and booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Property. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner pending his initial court appearance.

