Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a gun on campus.

Superintendent of Harrison County School District Mitchell King said someone reported that the student had a gun, and he was later taken into custody by police. King emphasized that no one was in danger.

