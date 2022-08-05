WLOX Careers
Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus

A student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing...
A student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a gun on campus.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a gun on campus.

Superintendent of Harrison County School District Mitchell King said someone reported that the student had a gun, and he was later taken into custody by police. King emphasized that no one was in danger.

