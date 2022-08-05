Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took the life of a beloved 31-year-old Jackson County teacher, but left behind a legacy of love.

The family of Anna Logan is grieving her loss but celebrating a life well lived. Anna’s life was all out and non-stop.

“We did everything...we did everything,” said husband Taylor Logan, choking back tears. “She wanted to waste no time.”

Taylor and Anna were to celebrate their two-year anniversary in October.

“We lived a grand adventure in that short amount of time,” he said.

They enjoyed anything outdoors, and she led the way.

“I always had an excuse of something, you know, work, or I wanted to build an outdoor kitchen and use the money on that and she’s like, ‘No, let’s go enjoy life.’ "

The drive started from near tragedy. At 14, she had Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“She never thought of herself as being sick,” said her mother, Sheila Burgett. “She just fought so hard, and then we she got cancer free, she just never skipped a beat.”

Her father, Doug Burgett, said that fight set Anna on a new path.

“I think that it gave her the perspective that every day is precious,” he said. “And she lived her life that way.”

Anna was a dancer and once performed at Radio City Music Hall. She eventually decided to be a teacher, and she shared her passion for life with her students. She was looking forward to the new school term.

“There were kids in her classes that had lots of needs,” Doug Burgett said. “And it would break her heart...with some of the needs they had.”

Inside her wrecked car were posters she planned to post in her classroom, including one that family members say defined her.

“I can’t remember all of it,” Sheila Burgett said. “But one this is, ‘If you walk, dance; if you see, dream; If you love, love big.”

Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Pascagoula.

