WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison(WLBT viewer)
By Maggie Wade and Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure.

Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m.

Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison Police Department said the pilot of the plane had to make the landing due to possible engine malfunctions. The plane landed safely with no injuries or damages to the intersection or property reported.

The Madison Fire Department also responded to the scene.

“The plane is a Small Cessna 150F. The pilot reported engine trouble and made a successful landing on Madison Avenue,” stated Newman. “There was no damage to property and no injuries. One lane of traffic is partially blocked as the plane is on the side of the road. FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] has been notified.”

The emergency plane landing on Madison Ave. causes a lane of traffic to be temporarily blocked.
The emergency plane landing on Madison Ave. causes a lane of traffic to be temporarily blocked.(WLBT viewer)

The aircraft has been moved to the side of a roadway although one lane is partially blocked near the intersection, according to the press release.

Arrangements are currently being made to relocate the aircraft upon approval and consultation with the FAA.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
Ocean Springs city officials approve a plan to help ease traffic in downtown.
New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs
Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night....
Beloved statue stolen from Downtown Ocean Springs toy store

Latest News

The preschool program was made possible with a $750,000 grant from the Mississippi Department...
Long Beach School District starts pre-k program
Ocean Springs is growing, and so are concerns over parking downtown. But city leaders say...
Ocean Springs leaders tackling downtown parking problems
Betty Vaughans is being remembered as a mother and grandmother with a giving nature who was...
Moss Point family finds closure after woman’s murderer is sentenced to life
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak