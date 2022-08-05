WLOX Careers
4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape(Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Four Mississippi inmates are on the run after escaping Alcorn County Jail.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says early Friday morning, the four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

The inmates, Antonio Reyes, Hunter Wiginton, Landon Braudway and Samuel Sims were last seen running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.

If anyone sees them, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

