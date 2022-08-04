WLOX Careers
USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships

By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being relocated to The University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium, better known as “The Rock,” last year, USM’s historic stadium will host the MHSAA Football State Championships for a second consecutive year.

According to MHSAA, the championship games from last year attracted more than 40,000 fans over two days and created an estimated $2.3 million economic impact on the Hattiesburg area.

The announcement comes almost two months after the Golden Eagles’ baseball squad hosted an NCAA Baseball Championship Regional and their first-ever Super Regional, which generated an estimated $20 million over that three-week span, according to VisitHattiesburg.

This year’s championship games for classes 1A - 6A will take place on December 2-3.

