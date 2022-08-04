Thursday’s Forecast

Wet roads possible for your daily drive as the day begins. Already seeing some downpours this morning across parts of South Mississippi. We will likely continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms across South Mississippi this morning. So, it’s a good idea to take your rain gear with you as you head out the door. Some model scenarios show that parts of South Mississippi may see no rain at all today. So, today’s rain coverage in South Mississippi may be a bit less widespread than we’ve seen in recent days.

