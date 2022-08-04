WLOX Careers
Thursday's Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop across South Mississippi this morning. However, today's rain coverage may be less widespread than yesterday.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Wet roads possible for your daily drive as the day begins. Already seeing some downpours this morning across parts of South Mississippi. We will likely continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms across South Mississippi this morning. So, it’s a good idea to take your rain gear with you as you head out the door. Some model scenarios show that parts of South Mississippi may see no rain at all today. So, today’s rain coverage in South Mississippi may be a bit less widespread than we’ve seen in recent days.

