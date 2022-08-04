WLOX Careers
Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.

Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in what should have been a minor crash last month near Pensacola, Florida.

But the driver’s air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Thursday it is working to confirm details of the crash before deciding if more action is needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

