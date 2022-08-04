More honors roll in for teen heroes involved in water rescue

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A split second decision, a heroic action, and now more accolades for Pascagoula High School Senior Corion Evans. You might remember, he helped save four people from drowning back on July 3rd at the I-10 boat ramp in Moss Point.

First, he was given a proclamation from the City of Pascagoula.

“Thanks to the life saving efforts of Corion Evans, by taking immediate action and recognizing the severity of the situation, by saving the lives of three teenage girls and an officer,” said Councilman-At-Large Patrick Gatchell.

Then it was recognition from the Gulf Coast YMCA in the form of a lifeguard training voucher. Both awards were presented as he and other students gathered for the first day of school.

What a way to start your senior year!

“Just knowing I’ve got support from other people at the school and from around the school for my senior year. I knew swimming was a good life skill to have, but growing up I would’ve never thought I would have to jump in the water to save somebody’s life,” Evans said. “There was also other people there that couldn’t swim so they couldn’t jump in the water.”

He said it’s been a crazy month since all that happened,.

“I was just having a regular summer then something like that happens. You get calls from all over the world. People blowing your phone up. Even though that happened, I’m still the same person doing the same thing, I still play football. Now school started, now I have to focus on school work,” Evans added.

Meanwhile at Gautier High School, brothers Caleb and KJ Bradley were also honored for their actions during that near-drowning incident. The boys were on hand to help out Corion during the rescue. KJ graduated earlier this year, but Caleb was recognized at Thursday morning’s school assembly.

