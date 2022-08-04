Merit Health Biloxi celebrates nurse’s 30 years on the job

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Mayor Fofo Gilich proclaimed August 3rd “Ira Fay Day” in Biloxi.

Ira Fay is an employee at Merit Health Biloxi, and Gilich has known her since the 1960s.

“We grew up together, literally,” Gilich said. “I graduated in 1965. She graduated in 1967. We were all roller skating together. I remember her. She’s very talented and athletic. So much fun and all Biloxi.”

Ira Fay has been a nurse for 46 years, 30 of which have been spent working at Merit Health Biloxi. August 3rd is her work anniversary.

“I have been blessed. I have done a lot of things,” Fay said. “Most of it has been in the ER, at least 60%. When the St. Francis nuclear plant was built, I was the nurse out there who took care of people. I was at Exxon Refinery. I’ve worked at other refineries. I tried working the floor. I didn’t last a week. I like to treat them and street them. I’ve always gone back to the ER.”

During her time at Merit Health Biloxi, the long-time medical professional has served as an ER nurse, ER director, and is currently the employee health nurse.

“It’s really special for me as mayor to present that to someone who has dedicated their life to helping others,” Gilich added. “So that is what is really special to me.”

Fay said the proclamation and 30th year anniversary celebration wasn’t something she was expecting, but she’s grateful others are recognizing her commitment to healthcare.

“Very much so, very much so,” she said. “It caught me completely by surprise.”

