‘Comeback Coolers’ send food, supplies to Kentucky flooding victims

South Mississippians are banning together once again to aid those affected by natural disasters. This time, coolers are being sent to Kentucky flooding victims.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians are once again using all their experience recovering from hurricanes to help a group of people who are in need right now- Kentucky flooding victims.

People in and around Ocean Springs gathered Wednesday to pack “Comeback Coolers,” coolers filled with food, water, and other supplies that are needed in the wake of a natural disaster such as flooding.

This isn’t the first time the community has packed these coolers; Comeback Coolers have aided those in need multiple times over the years.

Organizers for the Comeback Coolers say the support has been amazing to see.

“Between the Coast and where we’re at, the power of social media has really connected us to other groups to geographically get volunteers there,” volunteer Cory Ripmaster said. “But you can see here, it’s hundreds and hundreds of miles away and it’s no different than any of our packing parties. Everybody’s coming out. We’re gonna have these done real quickly.”

The coolers will be on their way to Kentucky Thursday and will be handed out Saturday.

South Mississippians are banning together once again to aid those affected by natural...
