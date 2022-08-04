WLOX Careers
Beloved statue stolen from Downtown Ocean Springs toy store

Police believe the statue was stolen from Miner’s Doll and Toy Store sometime on Monday night. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.(Miner's Toys/Crimestoppers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs family is still looking for leads on a beloved heirloom that was stolen from the front of their family toy store on Washington Avenue.

The statue was a 90th birthday gift to Maryalice and John Miner, the original owners of Miner’s Doll and Toy Store. Police believe the statue was stolen from the downtown store sometime on Monday night.

Current owner, Merileigh Miner, said the thieves probably didn’t know how much heartache their actions would cause.

“What they don’t realize is that this statue represents so much goodness and beautiful hearts and hard working spirits,” she said.

If you have any information that could help get the statue back, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

