WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Arizona WR Marquise Brown arrested after driving 126 mph on highway, troopers say

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested Wednesday for criminal speeding,...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested Wednesday for criminal speeding, according to authorities.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say current NFL player Marquise Brown has been arrested for criminal speeding.

Arizona’s Family reports a trooper spotted a white vehicle traveling westbound on Arizona State Route 101 at a high rate of speed at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the Arizona trooper clocked the vehicle at 126 mph, nearly double the posted speed limit of 65 mph.

The trooper eventually caught up to the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was later identified as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, criminal speeding is defined as going 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Brown was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Brown has been reportedly dealing with an injured hamstring leading up to the upcoming NFL season but was activated on Monday and expected to start participating in practice.

The Cardinals released the following statement after Brown’s arrest:

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.”

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Brown in the 2019 NFL Draft before he was traded to the Cardinals in April.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Pandemic EBT funds will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or...
Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
One man is dead, and another is in custody accused of stabbing him. It happened Wednesday just...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
After Taiwan, Pelosi in S. Korea to meet political leaders
WLOX filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city of Biloxi to see where the...
Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park damages not repaired two years after storms
Bayou View Elementary celebrates the opening of its newly paved track, a public amenity paid by...
Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’