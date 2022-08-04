WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, is charged with one count of murder. He’s being held at the...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Ocean Springs city officials approve a plan to help ease traffic in downtown.
New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program

Latest News

The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act