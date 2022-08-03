WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely occur across South Mississippi again today. Just like the last couple of days, rain totals of up to 2″ will be common and there will be a few isolated spots that could see totals above 2″. So, there will be a potential for flooding today if the rain occurs too heavily and too quickly in one spot. Our risk level for flooding today is 1 out of 4. So, while it’s possible, it appears unlikely for most areas. Our weather pattern keeps high pressure east of us for now. And the onshore flow on that high pressure’s western edge keeps the central Gulf Coast’s wet pattern locked in due to abundant Gulf moisture the coast. So, rain chances should stay fairly high each day this week. But, down the line, the latest forecast update still shows a decrease in Gulf moisture later this week around Friday or Saturday which should allow for somewhat of a decrease in rain chance. Beyond that, another slug of Gulf deep tropical moisture may lead to a wetter pattern for Sunday & next Monday.

