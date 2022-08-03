WLOX Careers
Tailgating candy: Brach’s debuting hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and...
Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and hamburger-flavored candy corn.(Rick Lundskow via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Football season is around the corner, and a candy company wants to help get everyone into the tailgating spirit.

Brach’s says it is embracing the flavors of tailgating at sporting events with its new Tailgate Candy Corn, which is available in five flavors: Hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream and fruit punch.

A spokesperson with the Illinois candy and sweets company says the new flavored candy corn will be sold at participating Walgreens until the end of October.

According to Brach’s, the flavors are available in 11-ounce bags at retail prices between $3.49 to $3.69.

Brach’s is known to offer seasonal flavors of its candy corn, including Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, Harvest Corn and others.

The candy company also plans to release more candy corn surprises in the coming weeks leading up to Halloween.

