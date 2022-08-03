Some Biloxi students get a head start on the new year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi School District is planting the seeds of success, and confidence, as a new school year begins.

On Wednesday, incoming Biloxi High School freshman students got the campus all to themselves, a day before the entire student body returns.

“They will ask questions in a smaller setting when there’s not 25 of them and one teacher standing in the front. We wanted to kind of give them a different vibe today and more of a small group setting,” said Biloxi High School Assistant Principal Katie Bertucci. ”We’re hoping that they’ll be more likely to ask specific questions.”

The theme was “Commitment to Graduation.” But it’s about much more than that. Freshmen will also decide which, of several different paths, they’ll take to get that diploma.

Traditional Diploma

Academic Endorsement Diploma

Distinguished Academic Endorsement Diploma

Career & Technical Endorsement Diploma

The freshmen aren’t only ones learning the ropes at a new school. Kindergarteners, first graders, fifth graders and seventh graders all started day one across the Biloxi School District. All other students return on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.