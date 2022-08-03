Some Biloxi students get a head start on the new year

WLOX Careers
Wednesday, incoming Biloxi High School freshman students got the campus all to themselves, a day before the entire student body returns.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi School District is planting the seeds of success, and confidence, as a new school year begins.

On Wednesday, incoming Biloxi High School freshman students got the campus all to themselves, a day before the entire student body returns.

“They will ask questions in a smaller setting when there’s not 25 of them and one teacher standing in the front. We wanted to kind of give them a different vibe today and more of a small group setting,” said Biloxi High School Assistant Principal Katie Bertucci. ”We’re hoping that they’ll be more likely to ask specific questions.”

The theme was “Commitment to Graduation.” But it’s about much more than that. Freshmen will also decide which, of several different paths, they’ll take to get that diploma.

  • Traditional Diploma
  • Academic Endorsement Diploma
  • Distinguished Academic Endorsement Diploma
  • Career & Technical Endorsement Diploma

The freshmen aren’t only ones learning the ropes at a new school. Kindergarteners, first graders, fifth graders and seventh graders all started day one across the Biloxi School District. All other students return on Thursday, Aug. 4.

