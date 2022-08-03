Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday at around 9:45 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.

A 2018 GMC Yukon driven by 23-year-old Katelyn Marie Baker of Seminary was traveling north on Highway 11. At some point, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Baker received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

