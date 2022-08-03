WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three...
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three counts of felony child neglect in connection to the murder investigation of a five-month-old child, which occurred on July 31.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A second person is under arrest in a child neglect investigation stemming from the death of a five-month-old infant.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three counts of felony child neglect in connection to the murder investigation of a five-month-old child, which occurred on Sunday, July 31.

Busha is the biological father of the infant and two other children involved in the investigation.

The children’s mother, Brittney Brady, made her first court appearance Wednesday, where she faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect. The judge set her bond at $625,000.

FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant

Busha will remain in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center until his first court appearance on Friday, Aug. 5

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Pandemic EBT funds will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or...
Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
One man is dead, and another is in custody accused of stabbing him. It happened Wednesday just...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb

Latest News

Ira Fay has been a nurse for 46 years, 30 of which have been spent working at Merit Health...
Merit Health Biloxi celebrates nurse’s 30 years on the job
If you are in need of rental and/or utility assistance, the Open Doors Homeless Coalition can...
Biloxi nonprofit hosts free resource fair for homeless people
Wounded veteran Michael Diehn and his family are greeted to their new home in Biloxi.
Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
One man is dead, and another is in custody accused of stabbing him. It happened Wednesday just...
One man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home, another charged with murder