Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program

Governor Tate Reeves
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that offers up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments.

At the direction of Governor Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications to the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective August 15, 2022.

In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, or RAMP.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was initially designed to help those who had a hardship caused by COVID-19.

However, Reeves said the program’s second tranche of funding has strayed widely from the program’s original purpose and intent becuase it no longer requires applicants to provide proof that they cannot pay their rent or utility bills due to a hardship caused by COVID-19.

”Mississippi isn’t afraid to make hard decisions to improve our workforce participation. That’s what we’re doing today,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This program has essentially become: If for whatever reason you can’t pay your rent or utility bill, taxpayers will pay them for you. Mississippi will continue to say no to these types of liberal handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce. Instead, we’re going to say yes to conservative principles and policies that result in more people working.”

Reeves said its time the state return to pre-pandemic policies.

The announcement only applies to applications that have not yet been submitted.

If an application to the program has already been submitted, Wednesday’s announcement will have no effect on it.

